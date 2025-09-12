NHL Rumors: Jack Eichel, the Hughes’ Brothers, Erik Karlsson, and Pavel Zacha

Jack Eichel in the $13 to $14 million range?

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman said on the NHL Network that he can see Jack Eichel signing in the $13 to $14 million range and not in the Connor McDavid, Kirill Kaprizov range of $16 million. Going that high would hurt the Golden Knights’ chances of winning another Stanley Cup.

New Jersey is cognizant that all the Hughes’ brothers would like to play together

Vinnie Parise: Mike Johnson on the NHL Network with Friedman nodding in agreement: “What Luke Hughes has is the specter of his brothers that do help his cause, because I think Jersey is cognizant that someday they’d like to have all of them, so that is part of the conversation.”

Could the Detroit Red Wings be thinking Erik Karlsson?

NHL Rumour Report: Josh Yohe on the Kevin Karius Show talking about Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson: “I wouldn’t be shocked if you hear his name pop up sooner rather than later; Detroit’s the team I’ve heard the most.”

The Canadiens and Flames are among the teams with interest in Pavel Zacha

James Murphy of RG Media: A source has said that the Montreal Canadiens and the Calgary Flames are among several teams that have expressed interest in Boston Bruins forward Pavel Zacha.

The Canadiens and Bruins haven’t made a trade involving a player since February 21st of 2001 – Patrick Traverse to the Bruins for Eric Weinrich.

Though nothing is imminent, trade scenarios between the Canadiens and Bruins have been discussed. No other names have been confirmed. The source did say that names that have come up this offseason in the Canadiens second-line center search include Jayden Struble, Joshua Roy, and Oliver Kapanen. RG has heard Struble’s name connected to the Bruins before.

Another source said that the Bruins are not shopping Zacha, but teams are calling, and GM Don Sweeney is listening. The source added that he doesn’t see a trade happening before the American Thanksgiving, and if the Bruins have another rough start, they’ll be listening on more players.

A source added the Canadiens have also looked at Mason McTavish, who the Ducks want to re-sign.

