NHL Rumors: Jake Guentzel a Perfect Fit for the Vancouver Canucks

It Makes Too Much Sense For Vancouver Not to Pursue Jake Guentzel

The silly season is here, as July 1st is approaching. One of the hottest free agents on the board is Jake Guentzel. Guentzel will test the market after being traded to the Carolina Hurricanes from the Pittsburgh Penguins at the NHL Trade Deadline.

We know the Vancouver Canucks wanted to get Jake ‘The Snake’ at the deadline but could not get the deal closed. Now, they are the favorites to land Guentzel once free agency opens.

TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button joined Jay Onrait on SportsCenter and was asked about free agent Jake Guentzel and how the fit with the Vancouver Canucks could work.

Jay Onrait: “Alright Craig. Pierre LeBrun mentioned the fact that the Vancouver Canucks are interested in Jake Guentzel. That cannot be a secret. Jimmy Rutherford was interested in Jake Guentzel back around the trade deadline when he was available. So, you know, they’re interested, but a whole bunch of teams are interested. What is it about Vancouver that you think might actually be a good fit for Guentzel?”

Craig Button: “Well, I’m gonna go right to the center that they just signed to eight year deal $11.6 million a year, Elias Patterson. So Elias Patterson has this big massive contract and a left winger that performs like Jake Guentzel would be the perfect fit. So you know, that a player that can come in and get the best out of that player and get value out of that contract becomes a real priority for the Vancouver Canucks.

Jim Rutherford knows Jake Guentzel intimately, Patrik Allvin knows him intimately. Rick Tocceht the coach knows how to coach him and knows him intimately. So and Jake Guentzel knows those those people having been in Pittsburgh with them, so when you start to think about an excellent fit, and if the dollars are working together, I just don’t see where Jake Guentzel could end up in a better spot. And I don’t think the Vancouver Canucks could find a better player to play with Elias Patterson than Jake Guentzel.”