NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, Detroit Red Wings, and the Vancouver Canucks

Some Philadelphia Flyers buyout candidates
Charlie O’Connor: The NHL buyout window will open on Thursday. Potential buyout candidates for the Philadelphia Flyers are Cam Atkinson, Cal Petersen, and if he’s been medically cleared, Ryan Johansen.
Patrick Kane and the Detroit Red Wings still talking
Pierre LeBrun: Patrick Kane’s agent Pat Brisson is still having some talks with the Detroit Red Wings. Tough to say how this one will play out before free agency opens on Monday.
Vancouver Canucks potential free agent targets
Thomas Drance and Harman Dayal of The Athletic: Potential free agent center options for the Vancouver Canucks.
Alexander Wennberg – New York Rangers
Chandler Stephenson – Vegas Golden Knights
Jack Roslovic – New York Rangers
Kevin Stenlund – Florida Panthers
Sam Carrick – Edmonton Oilers
Travis Boyd – Utah Hockey Club
Thomas Drance and Harman Dayal of The Athletic: Potential free agent defenseman options for the Vancouver Canucks.
Brett Pesce – RD – Carolina Hurricanes
Chris Tanev – RD – Dallas Stars
Dylan DeMelo – RD – Winnipeg Jets
Brady Skjei – LD – Carolina Hurricanes
Justin Schultz – RD – Seattle Kraken
Matt Roy – RD – Los Angeles Kings
Brenden Dillon – LD – Winnipeg Jets
Alexandre Carrier – RD – Nashville Predators
Jani Hakanpaa – RD – Dallas Stars
Matt Grzelcyk – LD – Boston Bruins
Sebastian Aho – LD – New York Islanders
Ilya Lyubushkin – RD – Toronto Maple Leafs
Joel Edmundson – LD/RD – Toronto Maple Leafs
Chad Ruhwedel – RD – New York Rangers
Nick Blankenburg – RD/LD – Columbus Blue Jackets
Alec Martinez – LD – Vegas Golden Knights
Thomas Drance and Harman Dayal of The Athletic: Potential free agent winger options for the Vancouver Canucks.
Jake Guentzel – LW – Carolina Hurricanes
Jonathan Marchessault – RW – Vegas Golden Knights
Tyler Toffoli – RW – Winnipeg Jets
Teuvo Teravainen – LW – Carolina Hurricanes
Anthony Mantha – LW – Vegas Golden Knights
Anthony Duclair – RW – Tampa Bay Lightning
Jake DeBrusk – LW – Boston Bruins
Jason Zucker – LW – Nashville Predators
Michael Amadio – RW/C – Vegas Golden Knights