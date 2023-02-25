NHL Rumors: Jake McCabe, Sam Lafferty, and James van Riemsdyk

Jake McCabe and Sam Lafferty generating interest

David Pagnotta: The Chicago Blackhawks have been talking to teams about some players not named Patrick Kane.

Sources are saying that trade talk involving defenseman Jake McCabe has picked up. It could a be “when not if” scenario.

Forward Sam Lafferty is another Blackhawks player whose name has come up.

McCabe and Lafferty have a year left on their deals. It’s not known how close any trade might be. The Blackhawks are willing to retain some salary on McCabe to increase their return.

Six options for James van Riemsdyk

Matt Larkin of Daily Faceoff: James van Riemsdyk could be plan ‘B’ for teams that don’t land some of the bigger-named forwards and they could get multiple offers. He’s a pending UFA with a $7 million cap hit and the Philadelphia Flyers will likely have to retain salary. Someone may need to find third-party broker.

Six teams who could be a fit for van Riemsdyk.

Carolina Hurricanes – Looking for a top-six forward. It could cost at least a second-round pick. JvR isn’t their first choice.

Dallas Stars – Not a lot of cap room and looking for a scoring winger. The Stars don’t have a first or third-round pick. Moving Denis Gurianov ($2.9 million) makes sense.

New Jersey Devils – After other forwards but could be a fallback option. Could pending UFA Miles Wood be included with a pick?

New York Islanders – May need to find a winger to replace injured Mathew Barzal. May have to use a 2024 pick.

Seattle Kraken – Have three 2023 second-round picks. Have 10 picks this year so could involve a third team if need be.

Winnipeg Jets – Could use forward depth but don’t have their second-round pick this year. Have the cap room.