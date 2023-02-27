NHL Rumors: Jeannot, Talbot, Gavrikov, Reilly, Greenway and Boeser

The Lightning could be looking long-term with Tanner Jeannot

Frank Seravalli: The Tampa Bay Lightning will likely be looking to sign Tanner Jeannot to a long-term deal.

Believe that the Nashville Predators and Jeannot were talking about a six-year deal at around $2 million per.

Will holding out players for trade-related reasons become a problem for the NHL?

Cam Talbot turned down an offer for the Senators, three possible trade destinations

Andy Strickland: Ottawa Senators goaltender Cam Talbot will likely be traded. Potential options include the Vegas Golden Knights, Los Angeles Kings and Buffalo Sabres.

Talbot had recently turned down an extension offer from the Senators.

Who will circle back on Vladislav Gavrikov?

David Pagnotta: Will be interesting to see who is circling back on Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov. Last week the asking price was a first and third-round pick.

The Edmonton Oilers weren’t interested at that price. Has the price dropped? The Oilers and Los Angeles Kings will be watching.

Bruins may look to shed Mike Reilly‘s salary

Steve Conroy: It wouldn’t be a shock if the Boston Bruins tried to trade defenseman Mike Reilly (one year left at $3 million) and get out of that contract. If they were to move him though, they may need to get another defenseman back.

Jordan Greenway interests the Sharks and Canucks. Wild looking for offense

The Fourth Period: The Minnesota Wild made forward Jordan Greenway available for trade for the past few weeks. David Pagnotta reported that the San Jose Sharks and Vancouver Canucks are among the teams that have shown some interest.

Greenway has two more years left at $3 million. He only has two goals and four assists in 43 games this season.

NHL Rumors: Bill Guerin’s Wild Buying And Oilers Cuffed

The Wild have spoken with the Canucks about Brock Boeser but they want the Canucks to retain around $2 million. Greenway could have been included in the talks.

San Jose’s interest is more recent and could involve picks and/or prospects.

The Wild are looking to add some offense and have had some interest in James van Riemsdyk and Max Domi.