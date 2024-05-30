NHL Rumors: Jet Greaves, Martin Necas, Travis Konecny, and Jonathan Marchessault

Teams will have some interest in a Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender

David Pagnotta: Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Jet Greaves is attracting the attention of a few teams. He’s a pending RFA and some teams will reach out.

What Martin Necas‘ next deal could look like

Anthony Di Marco: Some league sources are saying that Martin Necas will be in line for a six to eight-year contract extension with a cap hit around $7 to $7.5 million.

The Hurricanes will take a run at re-signing before they start exploring trade interest. There will be heavy interest in Necas.

NHL Rumors: The Vancouver Canucks are very serious about Carolina Hurricanes Martin Necas

A comparable for a Travis Konecny extension.

Kevin Kurz: A comparable for Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecy and a contract extension is the deal that Timo Meier signed with the New Jersey Devils – eight-years and $70.4 million, an $8.8 million cap hit.

“Similar ages, nearly identical PPG. Also can’t ignore how much Flyers view Konecny as part of their leadership group.”

There have been no talks with Jonathan Marchessault. How can they keep him?

Mark Anderson: Vegas Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault said there haven’t been any contract talks.

Daily FaceOff: Frank Seravalli and Tyler Yaremchuk on the Vegas Golden Knights and their two pending UFAs in Jonathan Marchessault and Chandler Stephenson.

Yaremchuk: “How do you think they use that $5.9 million is the big question?

Seravalli: “I think they’re gonna try and do everything they can to keep Marchessault.

Yaremchuk: “Okay.”

Seravalli: “I mean, I just, I don’t understand math-wise. My calculator isn’t big enough to understand how they can possibly find a way to make that work. I mean, who were you going to say goodbye to from your current team in order to then find the cash flow necessary to keep Marchessault? I just don’t, I don’t see it.

NHL Rumors: Four hypothetical Mitch Marner Trades, and the Golden Knights Cap Crunch

But then I’m looking at Chandler Stephenson and you know, a hugely important piece there. There’s two critical key pieces you’ve got. Marchessault, an original Golden misfit. He crushes his contract year. How do you not bring him back?