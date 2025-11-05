NHL Rumors: Jets, Capitals, Avalanche, Bruins, and Panthers

An Adam Lowry extension with the Winnipeg Jets is getting close

TSN: Winnipeg Jets forward Adam Lowry made his season debut last night. After the Jets locked up Kyle Connor to a contract extension, focus shifted to a Lowry extension, according to Darren Dreger.

“Both the team and the player are super motivated to get something done. It’s not quite there yet, but it’s getting closer, and having him back on the ice there is a big step in that direction.”

The Washington Capitals will look for a center, but will watch their assets

TSN: Washington Capitals forward Pierre-Luc Dubois isn’t going to be out for the entire season, but he’s going to miss a significant amount of time. They’ll look to see what options are out there, but they need to watch their assets for the post-Alex Ovechkin era, according to Darren Dreger.

“The Capitals, of course, will explore the trade market, but they need to be careful when moving out current or future assets, being mindful of whenever the post-Alex Ovechkin era begins.

In the meantime, they’ll try to fill the hole internally – Connor McMichael is a natural centre, he’s already been flipped into that role, and I expect that he’ll get a real long look by Spencer Carbery down the road as well.”

Predicting Cale Makar, the Bruins need scoring depth, and will the Panthers look at their blue line

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: Predicting that Cale Makar will sign an eight-year contract extension with the Colorado Avalanche for $128 million, which is a $16 million salary cap hit.

The Boston Bruins are caught in a bit of no man’s land, in that they could use a bit of a reset around their core, but they need more scoring and speed. You can say their core consists of David Pastrnak, Elias Lindholm, Morgan Geekie, Charlie McAvoy, Hampus Lindholm, Nikita Zadorov, and Jeremy Swayman. They don’t have enough depth to be legit playoff contenders. With Lindholm injured, Marat Khusnutdinov (23) is centering their first line, and Fraser Minten (21) their third line.

The Florida Panthers losing defenseman Dmitry Kulikov for around five months was a big blow. The Panthers will monitor the defenseman market, but Donovan Sebrango will get a shot for now. He plays a physical game and can skate. If he doesn’t work out, they’ll look for someone with the same qualities.

