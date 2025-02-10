NHL Rumors: John Gibson Will Let Agent Handle Trade Talks

John Gibson Still Wants To Win, But He Will Let Agent Handle Trade Discussions

The Anaheim Ducks have several hot commodities, including Ryan Strome, Trevor Zegras, and John Gibson. Gibson is the best goalie available to a contending team looking to upgrade its goaltending position. He has been in the rumor mill for several years now, but the question has always been whether Gibson really wants to leave Anaheim and Southern California.

Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson joined Steve Kouleas and Dennis Bernstein on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio on Thursday. Gibson was asked about the recent trade rumors and if he would be willing to move to contender to have a chance to play in the playoffs.

Steve Kouleas: “With John Gibson, career game number 500. 200 plus wins that I mentioned having a great season. Well, John, there’s this thing called the internet and sports talk radio. I don’t know if you’ve ever heard your name. Everyone keeps talking for you, and I always said that the next time I talked to you, I’d ask you about what you want to do. You’re a lifetime Duck, turned 32 in the summer. Still have two more years on your deal after this one. Are you okay with being part of the retooling? Like this is a really good team, and there’s a chance it could be back in the playoffs sometime soon. What does John Gibson want to do?”

John Gibson: “I mean, obviously I want to win. I mean, I think now we still have an outside chance, trying to push to be in the playoff contention. So that’s what the focus is on now. But I mean definitely want to have another chance to win again and get back to the playoffs and compete. I mean, obviously it’s been a while since we’ve been in the playoffs here, so hopefully get back there sooner than later. And like you guys went to earlier, there’s a lot of guys, a lot of change over here, so a lot of guys coming in that haven’t been able to have that playoff feel or be in that atmosphere yet, and it’ll be great for them whenever we get a chance.”

Kouleas: “So you would be open if a contender said we want John Gibson? Is that something you’d entertain?”

Gibson: “I don’t know. I mean, it’s, we’ll see. I kind of let my agent do all that, and I just worry about the playing. That’s where my focus is. I’m sure you guys know I’ve been in the rumors for probably three or four years now, so it gets a little, gets tiring. So I just let my agent do that, and I just worry about playing hockey and enjoying it, because that’s what it’s all about.”

NHLRumors.com Note: John Gibson made it clear he wants to contend for a Stanley Cup and be in the playoffs. If the Ducks can live up to their potential, there is a good chance there. However, Lukas Dostal is there, and it feels like it is his team now. Gibson has two more seasons plus this season at $6.4 million.

There are not many teams that need goalies. The Colorado Avalanche were linked to him earlier in the season, but they went in a different direction. That leaves teams like the Carolina Hurricanes and Edmonton Oilers who want to upgrade.

There are questions about Stuart Skinner’s consistency in Edmonton. Gibson would be a good fit there, but he wants to be the number-one goalie anywhere he goes. He might not be that in Edmonton or Carolina. It will be interesting to see how this situation plays out.

