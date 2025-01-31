NHL Rumors: The Anaheim Ducks Are Still Taking Calls on Trevor Zegras

Could the Anaheim Ducks Still Move Trevor Zegras?

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period was on Sirius XM NHL Network Power Play Segment with Steve Kouleas and Martin Biron and was asked about Trevor Zegras and if he could be a player that could be on the move from the Anaheim Ducks.

Martin Biron: “Dave, if you go to your website, thefourthperiod.com, and that trade watch list, I think it would be a great segment on The Tonight Show. Like the superlatives like, if you look at the headshots, there are some amazing headshots over there, going with Rasmus Ristolainen and K’Andre Miller with the hair. You’ve got, I believe, it was Ryan Donato. He looks like he’s a kid out of high school, but Trevor Zegras probably has the best headshot. He looks like he just graduated high school in 1982, and he is like a Motley Crue fan. But anyway, Trevor Zegras people are calling. Will he be on the move before the deadline?”

Dave Pagnotta: “The Ducks will continue to listen and if the right kind of package comes into play, they’ll pull it. He’s still available. He’s not having the rebound-type season that he or the Ducks anticipated. They only thought he would kind of get back to near point a game, 70-point type pace. He hasn’t gotten to that level yet. And that may push things until, summer, but it’s no secret that Anaheim is willing to listen to Trevor Zegras.

And if the right deal comes into play they’re gonna consider it. And for them, he’s got a decent contract situation, certainly controllable. They understand it. They still see a lot of value in his potential, as do other teams that are interested there. There is some talk that Anaheim is looking starting to look a little bit more and perhaps focus a little bit more on the back end.

So I wouldn’t be shocked if the centerpiece of the deal that involves Zegras would involve a defenseman coming back. A young, NHL-caliber type of defenseman. Wouldn’t be shocked there, but they’ll listen to different variations that get presented to them. He’s certainly out there, and a player that we just added back to the list. We hadn’t heard much from him all season; again, the Ducks kind of wanted to see what they got out of him production-wise.

Don’t be surprised to hear his name a little bit more over these next five and a half weeks.”

