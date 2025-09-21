NHL Rumors: Kirill Kaprizov, and Luke Hughes

Kirill Kaprizov just wants to focus on hockey right now

Jessi Pierce of NHL.com: Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov said there is lots of time to negotiate a new contract, as he has a year on his contract, and he just wants to focus on hockey.

“It’s my job to just focus on hockey and the camp right now,” Kaprizov said. “I just want to be practicing. We have a lot of time. Just want to practice and get ready for the season.

“My agent (Paul Theofanous) talks with Billy and the team. It’s not my job right now. I just want to be focused and be ready for the season and keep playing and that’s it.”

The New Jersey Devils and Luke Hughes are okay with long-term, but money is the issue

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – The Last Dance in LA episode, on the Luke Hughes contract situation with the New Jersey Devils.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“You know, Luke Hughes, I think Devils fans, I admire your passion on two things. All the pictures I’m getting sent, being told how huge Nico Heisher is. Like, I laugh at every single one of them I get. And number, and number two, they want Luke Hughes updates on a day-to-day basis.

Now, I’d heard a rumor that they had settled in at six years, but couldn’t agree on a number. If you see that anywhere, it’s not true as of Thursday night. I got multiple denials on that.

NHL Rumors: Sabres, and the Rangers

Yes, I still think the two sides, team and player, are fixated on a long-term deal, but to this point, they’re having trouble finding that sweet spot number.

So we are still where we are, and there’s, there’s, I always have to say this, it can always change with one phone call. You should always say that. It can always change with one phone call. But it sounded like on Thursday night, there was still work to do. Not for lack of effort, but just lack of on Thursday night, two sides agreeing on a number. They’re just not there yet.

