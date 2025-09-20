NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres, and the New York Rangers

The Buffalo Sabres have had productive talks with Alex Tuch’s camp

Rachel Lenzi of the Buffalo News: Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams on pending UFA forward Alec Tuch.

“The good news is that he’s said the exact same thing about being here. He wants to be here. He’s made it clear to me and to us, and we’ve had good, productive conversations with the Bartletts, that’s his agency.

“And these things take time. We’re going to work through it.”

Artemi Panarin and the New York Rangers won’t talk about his contract situation publicly

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: The 33-year-old Artemi Panarin will be a UFA after this season. He said he is focusing on the season and won’t talk publicly about his contract situation.

“That’s obviously good for everyone to feel that security, but I’m not in my first year in hockey so I’m used to being in those situations, not every year but it is what it is right now,” Panarin said. “I’m not complaining right now. I’m ready to work hard.”

TSN: New York Rangers GM Chris Drury also said that he won’t be talking about Panarin’s contract situation publicly.

“I’ve said many times on record what I think of him as a player,” Rangers general manager Chris Drury said of Panarin earlier this week. “He’s a huge piece of our team and our organization. He does not appear to me to be slowing down. He takes his off-season seriously. He looks like he’s in great shape and ready to go.

“As far as the contract stuff, I’ve also said on record that I don’t talk about negotiations publicly. Any conversations I have with Artemi or his representation will stay that way, just private.”

