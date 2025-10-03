NHL Rumors: Kirill Kaprizov’s Deal Will Push Martin Necas’ Number Up

Martin Necas is smiling somewhere after Kirill Kaprizov signed his contract extension

B/R Open Ice: Frank Seravalli, when asked what Kirill Kaprizov’s extension means for the Colorado Avalanche and Martin Necas, and the rumors that he may not want to re-sign in Colorado.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“I don’t think those rumors are true. I do think that Marty Necas is open to re-signing in Colorado. I do think that this pushes the number up, though, and it’s not going to be a number that the Colorado Avalanche are thrilled with. Particularly if Marty Necas goes out and has another north of point per game season. That number that AAV starts with north of 10.

NHL Injuries: Sabres, Flames, Canes, Blackhawks, Candiens, Devils, Islanders, Rangers, Sens, Pens, Caps and Jets

And I mentioned this on a previous NHL insider notebook here on the BR app that once you get to that stage, and you could have kept Rantanen for 12 or 11 and a half, or whatever the number ended up being, you know, the gap between Necas and Rantanen, it’s, I think it’s more sizable than those cap hits might indicated.

So look, sometimes when you roll the dice, that’s what ends up happening. And I’m not saying that nature is not going to re-sign in Colorado. It’s just that it might get to a place where they have to do something to move on, because right now, the Colorado Avalanche are in exactly the same position with Marty Necas that they were with Miko Rantanen last year.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.