NHL Injuries: Sabres, Flames, Canes, Blackhawks, Candiens, Devils, Islanders, Rangers, Sens, Pens, Caps and Jets

B/R Open Ice: Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen re-aggravated his previous lower-body injury Wednesday night.

Paul Hamilton: Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said that Luukkonen and defenseman Michael Kesselring were being evaluated yesterday.

Wes Gilbertson: Calgary Flames GM Craig Conroy said that forward Jonathan Huberdeau was being evaluated yesterday. He suffered an injury in the third period of Wednesday’s game.

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that in another day or two, forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi will be good to go. He took a stick to the eye/face last Friday and hadn’t been on the ice. He practiced yesterday.

Scott Powers: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Alex Vlasic is still considered day-to-day. Coach Jeff Blashill is hopeful that he’ll be ready for their season opener, but there is no guarantee.

TSN: Montreal Canadiens forward Ivan Demidov (hand) practiced yesterday. Ottawa Senators forward Nick Cousins was fined $2,148.44 for the slash.

Sam Kasan: New Jersey Devils forward Stefan Noesen took part in the team’s morning skate but is not ready for full practice just yet.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov is skating on his own. Coach Patrick Roy didn’t have an update on when he might be joining his teammates.

NHL.com: Islanders forward Anders Lee returned to the lineup. He’d been out since September 24th with an upper-body injury.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers forward Sam Carrick has been cleared for contact and shed his no-contact jersey.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: Rangers forward J.T. Miller skated before practice for the first time since suffering his lower-body injury.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson skated yesterday. Forward Lars Eller, and defenseman Nick Jensen are hopeful for Saturday.

Seth Rorabaugh: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Bryan Rust left practice on Wednesday early and is out for at least two weeks with an undisclosed injury.

NHL.com: Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin and defenseman Martin Fehervary played their first preseason game last night. Ovechkin had been out with a lower-body injury. Fehervary had surgery on his right knee last April.

TSN: Winnipeg Jets forward Vladislav Namestnikov practiced yesterday after being pulled from Tuesday’s game by a concussion spotter.

Jets coach Scott Arniel said that forward Jonathan Toews is day-to-day after tweaking something.

