NHL Injuries

NHL Injuries: Sabres, Flames, Canes, Blackhawks, Candiens, Devils, Islanders, Rangers, Sens, Pens, Caps and Jets

Mark Easson
3 Min Read
Bryan Rust out at least two weeks. Alex Ovechkin and Martin Fehervary get into their first preseason game. J.T. Miller back on the ice.
Ottawa Senators defenseman Nick Jensen (3) and Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg (31) defend Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (17) during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

B/R Open Ice: Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen re-aggravated his previous lower-body injury Wednesday night.

  • Paul Hamilton: Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said that Luukkonen and defenseman Michael Kesselring were being evaluated yesterday.

Wes Gilbertson: Calgary Flames GM Craig Conroy said that forward Jonathan Huberdeau was being evaluated yesterday. He suffered an injury in the third period of Wednesday’s game.

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that in another day or two, forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi will be good to go. He took a stick to the eye/face last Friday and hadn’t been on the ice. He practiced yesterday.

NHL Rumors: Lane Hutson, Michael McLeod, and Carter Hart

Scott Powers: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Alex Vlasic is still considered day-to-day. Coach Jeff Blashill is hopeful that he’ll be ready for their season opener, but there is no guarantee.

TSN: Montreal Canadiens forward Ivan Demidov (hand) practiced yesterday. Ottawa Senators forward Nick Cousins was fined $2,148.44 for the slash.

Sam Kasan: New Jersey Devils forward Stefan Noesen took part in the team’s morning skate but is not ready for full practice just yet.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov is skating on his own. Coach Patrick Roy didn’t have an update on when he might be joining his teammates.

NHL.com: Islanders forward Anders Lee returned to the lineup. He’d been out since September 24th with an upper-body injury.

NHL Rumors: The New Jersey Devils are Looking to Get Jacob Markstrom Extended

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers forward Sam Carrick has been cleared for contact and shed his no-contact jersey.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: Rangers forward J.T. Miller skated before practice for the first time since suffering his lower-body injury.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson skated yesterday. Forward Lars Eller, and defenseman Nick Jensen are hopeful for Saturday.

Seth Rorabaugh: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Bryan Rust left practice on Wednesday early and is out for at least two weeks with an undisclosed injury.

NHL.com: Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin and defenseman Martin Fehervary played their first preseason game last night. Ovechkin had been out with a lower-body injury. Fehervary had surgery on his right knee last April.

NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens Know What Lane Hutson Starting Point Is

TSN: Winnipeg Jets forward Vladislav Namestnikov practiced yesterday after being pulled from Tuesday’s game by a concussion spotter.

Jets coach Scott Arniel said that forward Jonathan Toews is day-to-day after tweaking something.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.

 

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
TAGGED:

2025-26 Critical Dates

Oct. 7th: 2025-26 season begins