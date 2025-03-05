NHL Rumors: Kraken, Lightning, Utah, St. Louis and Columbus

The Seattle Kraken and Tampa Bay Lightning talking trade

Elliotte Friedman: The Seattle Kraken and Tampa Bay Lightning are talking trade involving forward Yanni Gourde and Oliver Bjorkstrand.

Eduardo A. Encina: “That being said, according to the cocktail-napkin math, there’s about a $3.5M gap there between what #GoBolts have and the players’ cap hits. Seattle (or a third team) could take some salary or an existing #TBlightning NHL contract could be moved, but don’t see that happening.”

The Utah Hockey Club are dangling Matias Maccelli

David Pagnotta: Utah Hockey Club GM Bill Armstrong is cautiously exploring the trade market. If they are going to make an upgrade, they’ll be looking for someone with term.

It’s believed they are dangling forward Matias Maccelli.

The St. Louis Blues likely standing pat

Andy Strickland: St. Louis Blues forward Brayden Schenn has made it clear that he doesn’t want to leave St. Louis. There are one or two scenarios that could get his interest though.

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: The St. Louis Blues will likely stand pat at the trade, neither buying or selling, though there is no guarantee.

Blues GM Doug Armstrong isn’t shopping Brayden Schenn but teams are interested. He has a full no-trade clause.

The Columbus Blue Jackets are looking for a middle-six forward, and they don’t want to give Ivan Provorov full term

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: Columbus Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell has been saying for weeks that he’s looking to add a second- or third-line forward but he’s not going to trade his first-round or a top prospect.

Contract extension talks with defenseman Ivan Provorov have not been close. The 29-year-old could be looking for a seven or eight-year deal to close out his career. Waddell has said that don’t want to go that long. The sides were expected to talk on Tuesday.

“I understand that the player has played his whole career to get to this point, and there aren’t going to be a lot of veteran defensemen on the market this summer. I also know the salary cap is going up. The agent is doing his job, and I understand it. I have no grudges. We’ll continue to talk.”

