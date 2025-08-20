NHL Rumors: Kyle Connor’s Camp is Not in a Rush to get a Contract Extension Done

Kyle Connor’s camp is not in any rush to get a contract extension down with the Winnipeg Jets

Bleacher Report: Frank Seravalli, when asked if Kyle Connor could end up with the New York Rangers if they miss out on Jack Eichel and Connor McDavid. Connor’s camp is not in a rush to get anything done with the Winnipeg Jets. Could the Detroit Red Wings be interested if he becomes available next summer?

“Well, glad you brought up Kyle Connor, Richie McKenna, because Kyle Connor is really not in all that different of a situation than Connor McDavid. Obviously, not in the same category of player, but maybe fair to say, in the next rung down of players in the NHL, or at least close to that.

One of the deadliest snipers in the league, consistent goal scorer and a humongous part of what the Winnipeg Jets do. But here we sit Kyle Connor, getting close to the start of the training camp, not all that different than McDavid, and I don’t think that they’ve had much by way of extension talks.

My understanding is that the Connor camp is not in very much of a rush to get something done and that they want to evaluate their options. I’m sure Jets fans don’t necessarily love the sound of that, particularly after watching Nikolai Ehlers walk out the door as a free agent. And that’s certainly something always at the top of Winnipeg Jets fans minds.

Again, not any reason to panic, but a lot of people have been wondering, if Kyle Connor does decide to go to market next summer, would the Detroit Red Wings be a fit for Kyle Connor? You could see the Michigan product going back. I could certainly see that, and he would seem to make a ton of sense for a Detroit Red Wings team that could use additional scoring punch.

But don’t count out the Jets. They’ve had a good thing going, obviously a tough playoff exit, but then leaving a lot to be desired, but Connor has got to be part of that solution. And maybe just me, but I still cannot believe he was a healthy scratch for the championship game in the Four Nations Face-off.”

