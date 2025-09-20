NHL Rumors: LA Kings, Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Anaheim Ducks

Adrian Kempe isn’t in a rush

Zach Dooley: Los Angeles Kings pending free agent forward Adrian Kempe said he’s “not in a huge rush” to get a contract extension done and that the sides are communicating. Kempe adds:

“We’ll take our time and hopefully get it done soon.”

If the return is right for the Pittsburgh Penguins, they’ll move some of their veteran players

Seth Rorabaugh of the Pittsburgh Tribune Review: Pittsburgh Penguins GM Kyle Dubas hasn’t ruled out possibly trading Erik Karlsson, Rickard Rakell, Bryan Rust, and other veterans for future assets.

“We’re always looking for ways to help them propel the team back to where we want to get it to,” Dubas said. “That work doesn’t really stop. There’s been a ton of discussion on a lot of our guys throughout the summer.

NHL Rumors: Mario Ferraro, Luke Hughes, and Evgeni Malkin

But we also aren’t just going to make deals to offload very key, important people to the organization, that have given a lot to the organization in their time. If the right return is there, we would look at anything, and, in the meantime, we’re going to do the best we can to get the most out of those guys.”

Mason McTavish and the Anaheim Ducks are apart on terms and money

Elliotte Friedman: Anaheim Ducks RFA forward Mason McTavish is skating with the Ottawa 67s of the OHL.

The Ducks would prefer to not do a bridge-deal. They haven’t found common ground yet.

Pierre LeBrun: McTavish’s camp and the Ducks talked on Monday before he left to join the 67s.

Both sides are apart on term and money.

Greg Beacham: Anaheim Ducks GM Pat Verbeek on if not having Mason McTavish in camp if it hurts the team.

“It’s disappointing that he’s not here, obviously. We have a virtually a whole new coaching staff, and the group is really excited like never seen before. There’s a new system that getting impletement. There’s a lot of things to learn, and it tkaes a lot of reps to get it under each player’s belt.

So when Mason gets here, he’s got a lot of catching up to do. So that, more than anything … I mean, I’ve been through this sscenario, OK? It’s not easy to join mid-camp, or miss the whole camp. Camp is a very, very important part of a player’s preparedness to go into the season. And so from that aspect, it’s disappointing.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.