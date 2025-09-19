NHL Rumors: Mario Ferraro, Luke Hughes, and Evgeni Malkin

The San Jose Sharks and Mario Ferraro haven’t talked extension

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro said there haven’t been any contract talks with the Sharks. He is hopeful that he could sign a long-term extension.

The process continues with Luke Hughes and the New Jersey Devils, with the urgency rising for both sides

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald yesterday on the Luke Hughes contract situation:

“This is part of the process. We’re grinding through this together. Respecting each other’s opinions. But this is part of the process. We’re disappointed he’s not here, he’s disappointed he’s not here.”

NHL Rumors: Hurricanes, Blackhawks, Penguins, Capitals, and Blue Jackets

Amanda Stein: Fitzgerald continued on Hughes:

“Urgency-wise, tomorrow is Day 2. I do believe every day you lose it’s an impact on a player. On our end, yeah there’s urgency to get him here, or to continue to that common goal of getting a deal and I believe on their end too there’s some urgency.”

Evgeni Malkin wants to remain a Pittsburgh Penguin, but leaves the door open to the idea of playing for a contender

Josh Yohe: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin said that this could be his last season, but he could also entertain the idea of playing one more. He would like to remain in Pittsburgh, but admits he has thought about what happened with Brad Marchand and him winning a Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers. He does have a no-movement clause and said it could possibly be waived.

Wes Crosby: Malkin when asked about waiving his no-trade clause: “It’s hard, you know? But again, we see a story, like, with Brad Marchand. Looking good, you know? But again, if the team trades you and you (don’t) win the Cup, it’s like a little bit weird, too, you know?”

NHL Rumors: Penguins, Mammoth, and the Oilers

Seth Rorabaugh of the Pittsburgh Tribune Review: Penguins GM Kyle Dubas on the 39-year-old Evgeni Malkin entering the final year of his contract.

“No change on that front,” Dubas said. “I spoke with him and (agent J.P. Barry) in the summer when stuff started percolating there. It’s the same. … I’ll sit when time permits — and the Olympic break provides a key opportunity for that — then we’ll address where he’s at. But I expect him to have a great season. Excited to see him back out there rolling.”