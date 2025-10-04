NHL Rumors: Lane Hutson and Kyle Connor Update

The Latest On Lane Hutson

Marco D’Amico of The Athletic: Naturally, there are agree to disagree moments. The latest on Lane Hutson is interesting in the fact that Montreal does not have to pay him $10 million AAV or more in any extension. Hutson does not have the leverage factors of a Luke Hughes (family) and Jackson LaCombe (close to UFA). However, there are some debate points in the discussion as they say.

Now, Montreal used the waiting strategy well. Hutson and the Canadiens’ management know the market and what can and cannot be offered credibly. Montreal can apply a greater amount of money towards bonuses and such (front load the deal). A cap goes into place that limits such bonuses for the 2026-27 season.

The problem in New Jersey with Luke Hughes was that simply Tom Fitzgerald did wait too long. He wanted better clarity on the market and paid a good $1 to $1.25 million AAV for it. However, this is a case where Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes will not pay as dearly. Quebec tax rates are even crazier than New Jersey. New Jersey’s inflation and cost of living is worse, however.

Others look at deferrals (Retirement Compensation Agreement) too. How far does Montreal go here? That is the question. The Canadiens getting very creative may be vital. Keep in mind, if Hutson starts out the season ridiculously hot, the number will go up much to Montreal’s chagrin.

Kyle Connor Contract Jump?

Murat Ates of The Athletic (mailbag): Yes, Kyle Connor believes the Kaprizov deal should drive up his contract and so does his agent. Now, it will go up but maybe not quite like they may expect. Winnipeg does not want to use bonuses to help sign Connor, but the reality dictates this more to be the case. Again, this goes away after this upcoming season.

Some are talking $12-14 million AAV here for Conner. That may price away teams and help or hurt Winnipeg. Again, this is up to the Jets.

Two options are available. Trading him early is not happening. Holding on to him and hoping is possible. Wait till the deadline to max out a deal is possible. Winnipeg will wait this out either way.

Expect Winnipeg to flip a coin and damn the defensive issues. The Jets need a player like Connor arguably more than Connor needs Winnipeg. Time will tell if that becomes reality or not.

