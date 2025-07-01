NHL Rumors: Latest On Evgeny Kuznetsov And Tanner Jeannot

Evgeny Kuznetsov Drawing Quite A Bit Of Interest

Daria Tuboltseva of RG.com: The interesting part is that someone would take a swing on Kuznetsov at this point of his career. He played a total of 63 games in 2023-24 and only racked up 24 points. Now, his role changed in Carolina but the birdman seemed contained. What does he have left in the tank at 33? Clearly, a number of teams are still intrigued by his playmaking potential.

Kuznetsov battled injuries with SKA but still managed 37 points in 39 games. His KHL contract was terminated in April, and the Russian has an eye toward returning to the NHL. Teams know what he is capable of. No tryouts are necessary, which means he will not accept a PTO to a training camp.

Kuznetsov and his agent (Shumi Babaev) understand the realty for the center. He commands a much lower and cap-friendly salary now on a one year deal. The good news is that will be music to several teams’ ears as free agency rolls along. Even with an increased salary cap, teams will find a way to get into cap trouble.

Babaev knows his client can still play in the NHL There are two questions – mentality and health.

NHL Rumors: Mammoth, Ducks, Blue Jackets, Rangers, Hurricanes, Canucks, and Penguins

Ottawa Might Consider Tanner Jeannot

Bruce Garrioch of The Ottawa Citizen: So, the Ottawa Senators would like to add some toughness to their roster. The question becomes, at what cost? After all, free agents carry a little extra in the price tag. However, Tanner Jeannot has been considerably banged up and might come at a little bit of a bargain.

Yes, Jeannot saw time mostly as a fourth-line forward for the Los Angeles Kings. An injury kept him out of the playoffs, and he will hit the market. Ottawa wants to go after a high-profile winger like Nikolaj Ehlers or Brock Boeser. However, there is other business too. Getting Claude Giroux on a new contract would be nice. Ottawa has a little less than $11 million of cap space currently.

Finally, consider that Jeannot made $2.65 million last year. There is a chance he can come in for less than that number. Jeannot has some versatility. Also, injuries could help Ottawa in this case. The Senators can move some money around, as Nick Jensen is unlikely to start the season.

Ottawa is limited in what they can do, but not completely hamstrung either.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.