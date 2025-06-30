NHL Rumors: Mammoth, Ducks, Blue Jackets, Rangers, Hurricanes, Canucks, and Penguins

Quick hits on the Mammoth, Ducks, Blue Jackets, Rangers, and Hurricanes

Emily Kaplan: The Utah Mammoth and Anaheim Ducks are looking to be aggressive, and the Columbus Blue Jackets could be a sneaky player.

There shouldn’t be any issues with the New York Rangers – Will Cuylle extension. So far the Rangers haven’t like the K’Andre Miller offers. They’ll be cautious lookers on the forward free agent market.

The Carolina Hurricanes could be the front-runners for Nikolaj Ehlers, but they won’t be alone. They could also be in the market for making a player-for-player trade.

NHL Rumors: The Window for a Mitch Marner Sign-and-Trade is Closing Fast

The Vancouver Canucks and Pius Suter moving in the right direction

Cam Robinson: Hearing that the Vancouver Canucks and center Pius Suter continue to work on a contract and there is some optimism as things move forward.

On where things are at with Pittsburgh Penguins Evgeni Malkin

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins GM Kyle Dubas on where things stand with forward Evgeni Malkin.

“I talked to (Malkin) at the end of the year in the exit meeting and followed up with him. And I get it. He’s in the last year of his contract and it’s been a topic of discussion.

But with the the way we’re going to approach, we’re going to go in the year – as I told (Malkin) in his exit meeting and then (agent) J.P. Barry … we’ll meet at the Olympic break this (upcoming) season – see where (Malkin’s) at and then meet after the (season).

He’s going to be 39 at the end of July and he’s still playing at a very high level for a player of that age. And (he) obviously means a great deal to the community.

NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Bruins, Mammoth, Kings, Stars, and Bruins

Our major focus is on treating him right, pushing him to continue to be his best this year and do right by him by continuing to communicate with him on where he stands and handle it the right way as any organization.”

