NHL Rumors: Lightning, Sabres, Maple Leafs, and Kings

The Tampa Bay Lightning like Buffalo Sabres JJ Peterka

NHL Watcher: Frank Seravalli on Daily Faceoff on the Buffalo Sabres forward JJ Peterka: “My indication is that the Lightning are going to be one of the teams that are in the mix on the Peterka sweepstakes, what that looks like, how they pull it off, I don’t know what vets would be going back the other way..”

Mitch Marner not returning to the Toronto Maple Leafs

Andy Strickland: Can confirm that Mitch Marner will be playing for a new team next season and he will not be returning to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Matthew Tkachuk: “There Was Uncertainty About Playing in the Playoffs”

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Jordan Spence could be on the trade market

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Edmonton Shake it off to win Game 4 episode, on the Los Angeles Kings and defenseman Jordan Spence.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Kyle Bukauskas: “All right, some other things to kind of keep an eye on as we go through some names that have been out there, or could be out there, Jordan Spence of the Los Angeles Kings. What do you got on that?”

Friedman: “Yeah, I think that’s a name to keep an eye on. Spence, I, you know, Ken Holland, you know his how he feels about his blue line. He likes a big, mobile blue line. I think, if I just don’t think that the Kings feel that Spence and Brandt Clarke on the right side together works.

And they’re both right-hand shots. They both need to play. And I just don’t think they feel there’s room for two of them. And Clarke, I don’t believe is available; Spence, I think, is. So that’s a name to keep an eye out for.”

Spence is interesting, young-ish 5’11 puck-mover who did the “excellent defensive results in a sheltered third-pair minutes” thing. Led Kings defenders in goal share and xGoal share and the entire league in xGoals Against per 60. Odd man out since Clarke’s ceiling is higher. https://t.co/EIPZHRgyJ0 pic.twitter.com/VYZtCOGV6D — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) June 15, 2025

NHL Rumors: Are the Colorado Avalanche in as Much Salary Cap Trouble as Some May Think?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.