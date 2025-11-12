NHL Rumors: Los Angeles Kings, and the Philadelphia Flyers

Teams are watching the Los Angeles Kings and wondering why Brandt Clarke doesn’t have an extension

James Murphy of RG Media: Multiple sources said last week that there are some teams wondering about Los Angeles Kings defenseman Brandt Clarke.

“That’s a player a lot of guys have wondered about since the offseason,” an NHL source told RG recently.

“There were people surprised he wasn’t locked up. Blue chip prospect, but it didn’t happen.”

He’s playing on their second pairing and could one day be a top-pairing guy. He’s in the second year of his ELC and carries a $863,334 AAV. The source added that the longer he doesn’t have an extension, his value and trade interest will only increase.

Another source added that the Kings don’t have any interest in trading him right now. GM Ken Holland is watching him closely to see if he’s going to be a key piece for them going forward. With Kings also having the Adrian Kempe contract situation to deal with, teams are circling.

The Philadelphia Flyers could be talking extension with Trevor Zegras

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast on the possibility of a Trevor Zegras contract extension with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Kyle Bukauskas: “And I know internally, I think they’re really being careful not to put the cart before the horse, but Trevor Zegras has looked fantastic. He is driving a lot, a lot of what they’ve been doing.”

Friedman: “So I think, I can’t, this is my guess, they’re talking to him about an extension.”

Bukauskas: “I could see it.”

Friedman: “I, I believe it. He can sign. It’s early. It’s only been 14 games. He’s happy. They’re happy. Obviously, you got to work out something. I think they’re talking about an extension, already.”

Bukauskas: “I just really like how he even admitted that, you know, he knew the market he was coming into about, I mean, how much Philly sports fans can love you, but how quickly they can get on you if you’re a certain way. And he was like, yeah, like, I showed up here, I didn’t want to embarrass myself. Like I knew which city I was coming to. Good on him. Good on him.”

