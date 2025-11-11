NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, and the Anaheim Ducks

Not much Owen Tippett talk out there despite some rumors

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman isn’t sure where all the Owen Tippett rumors are coming from.

Friedman: “I gotta say this, there have been a lot of rumors about Owen Tippett. I don’t get that one. I don’t get that one.”

Kyle Bukauskas: “He’s a locker room DJ now that Scott Lawton isn’t around anymore.”

Friedman: “Well then, you definitely can’t trade him.”

Bukauskas: “That’s as good as a no-move clause.”

Friedman: “Seriously. I don’t know, I, I have to tell you, like, I always look around and I always, I always say this, like, there’s things out there I don’t hear, and I don’t like to dump on other people’s information, because there’s definitely things out there that I don’t hear, and everybody’s got different sources. But I really can’t find much Tippett talk out there. Like I don’t, I haven’t found any proof that he’s out there.”

Off to a hot start, could the Anaheim Ducks look to make a big move?

Tyler Kuehl of Daily Faceoff: The Anaheim Ducks are off to an excellent start, and although it may be a little early to make a big swing, could it become an option later on if their solid play continues? David Pagnotta was on Daily Faceoff Live thinks they could take a big swing, and notes that two of their top players so far this season are going to need new contracts.

“I think for Anaheim, they really obviously like what’s going on there with the group that they’ve got, with Joel Quenneville behind the bench, Leo Carlsson has been fantastic. Cutter Gauthier has been great. A lot of their younger guys are really producing. And by the way, those two guys need contracts. So, that’ll eat a big chunk of their cap moving forward.

But they still have so much more cap space and flexibility that they can add. So, I think this is going to be another scenario where not necessarily lurking in the weeds, but lurking in the shadows, would be how I would describe the Ducks and Pat Verbeek.

If something kind of pops up and it’s advantageous for them to take advantage of now, I think they’d explore that in terms of bringing in a big fish. Otherwise, they’ll continue to kind of just take their notes, keep tabs on things, and then maybe pounce in the summer.”

Pagnotta continued with they have the prospects and draft picks to make a big swing.

