NHL Rumors: Los Angeles Kings, Rick Tocchet, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Ken Holland will be the Los Angeles Kings next GM

Pierre LeBrun: The Los Angeles Kings and Ken Holland are finalizing a deal that would make him their next GM.

Darren Dreger: There will be a press conference on Thursday to announce the hiring.

Rick Tocchet could have a new home soon

Darren Dreger: Rick Tocchet could have a new coaching gig soon. The Philadelphia Flyers, Boston Bruins, and Seattle Kraken are believed to be the top candidates. The Flyers are a good fit, and they want to be aggressive.

NHL Injury Notes: Heiskanen, Ekholm, and Stolarz

Some potential trade targets for the Pittsburgh Penguins

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Throughout the Pittsburgh Penguins organization, they’re in need of centers and defensemen. At the AHL level, they have a bit of a weakness on the wing.

Michael Russo in The Athletic said that Minnesota Wild RFA center Marco Rossi could be available for trade. Rossi would be a nice fit for the Penguins with Evgeni Malkin likely retiring after next season.

Penguins GM Kyle Dubas isn’t interested in UFAs on long-term deals, and trading for salary dumps would block some young players. Trading for RFAs and not offer sheeting them could be the route for Dubas. An offer sheet of $5 million-plus would cost a first and third.

Trading for Rossi could cost the Pens the New York Rangers first-round pick with lottery protection or one of their top veteran wingers.

The Buffalo Sabres have a few candidates in Ryan McLeod, JJ Peterka and Jiri Kulich.

Dallas Stars Mavrik Bourque hasn’t permanently found his spot on their roster. He’s an NHLer, but is he a center or a right winger. He’s been a healthy scratch in the playoffs. The Stars are cash-strapped for next season, and if they don’t trade him, he could be an offer sheet target.

NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins – Evgeny Malkin, Erik Karlsson, and a Rebuild?

Quick hits on some Penguins UFAs

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk is the only notable pending UFA for the Pittsburgh Penguins. He is replaceable with a more fitting, stay-at-home partner for Erik Karlsson.

Matt Nieto won’t be back. Joona Kappanen could be re-signed for depth, but he may be headed to the AHL. A roster spot with the Penguins wouldn’t be guaranteed for Boko Imama, so he may look elsewhere.

