NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Evangelista, Tuch, Chinakhov, and Peeke

Who gets the top wing slots for the Toronto Maple Leafs, and bubble players who could be on their way out

Jonas Siegal of The Athletic: Max Domi will likely be given the first shot to play with Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies. Matias Maccelli could be next in line if Domi doesn’t work out. Maccelli was a third-liner in Utah/Arizona, could start with John Tavares and William Nylander.

Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving did say after free agency opened that they wanted to add another top-six forward. It would be something they continue to look for. They don’t have many assets to work with.

When coach Craig Berube was talking about the amount of competition there would be at training camp, he didn’t mention Nick Robertson, who signed a one-year, $1.8 million deal. A broken record, are his days in Toronto numbered? Will there be a team interested in trading for him?

NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens – Matheson, Gorton, Hughes, and a Top-Six

The Leafs will have two or three roster spots open for Robertson, Easton Cowan, David Kampf, or Calle Jarnkrok. Locks up front are Matthews, Tavares, Nylander, Maccelli, Domi, Knies, Dakota Joshua, Nicolas Roy, Scott Laughton, Steven Lorentz, and Bobby McMann.

Teams don’t appear to be interested in the contracts of Kampf (two years at $2.4 million) and Jarnkrok ($2.1 million). Jarnkrok was often injured last season and is turning 34 years old. Cowen is eligible to be sent to the AHL.

Quick hits on Luke Evangelista, Alex Tuch, Yegor Chinakhov, and Andrew Peeke

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: There is frustration from Luke Evangelista’s side of things, as the Nashville Predators RFA forward remains unsigned. The sides continue to talk, and it will likely be a short-term deal. Money is the issue.

The Buffalo Sabres and Alex Tuch aren’t close to a contract extension. The Sabres want to get him signed.

A Yegor Chinakhov trade isn’t imminent, with the Columbus Blue Jackets hopeful that he rescinds his trade request. He would be a good trade chip for them later in the season.

Minnesota Wild Can’t Turn Kirill Kaprizov into Marian Gaborik 2.0

Boston Bruins defenseman Andrew Peeke is a UFA at the end of the season, and talks haven’t started. The Bruins may wait until they get a better idea of how their season is going before deciding on what to do with Peeke.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.