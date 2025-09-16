NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens – Matheson, Gorton, Hughes, and a Top-Six

Mke Matheson Would Like To Stay Long-Term in Montreal

La Poche Bleue Podcast with Maxim Lapierre and Pascal Leclaire: “I would like to stay here as long as possible. I’m letting my agent handle it.” – Mike Matheson

As NHLRumors.com reported in the summer via TSN Radio in Montreal, all options are on the table when it comes to Montreal Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson. Matheson is entering the final year of his contract, and this season will determine a lot. However, as reported, the best thing is to have veteran presence on the blueline with the Canadiens ready to enter the next phase. Even with the cap going up, it would have to be a hometown discount for Matheson to stay in Montreal.

NHL Rumors: The Montreal Canadiens Can Be Patient on a Mike Matheson Extension

Montreal Canadiens Look To Extend Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes

Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports: “According to multiple sources, the Canadiens are in talks to extend Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes’ contracts.”

As Lavoie mentions in his article, it is unclear when these extensions will be complete for Gorton and Hughes. Still, there is no denying what the duo has been able to accomplish in their short time together in Montreal.

La Poche Bleue Podcast with Maxim Lapierre and Pascal Leclaire: Elliotte Friedman: “Over the past three years, there have been at least three occasions when Geoff Molson was approached: ‘Can we talk to Jeff Gorton? We’d like to see if he’s interested in our position.’ The most recent was last year with the Islanders, and each time, Geoff Molson refused. When someone refuses like that, it means they have plans. You don’t refuse if you’re not trying to keep someone.”

As Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet states above, there was a reason Jeff Gorton was a hot commodity this offseason. It is clear he has a successful track record and continues to be the right man alongside Kent Hughes for the Montreal Canadiens. They have a plan, and they continue to stick to it. That is why the expectations are high in Montreal this season.

NHL Rumors: The Montreal Canadiens Need a Left-Handed Center

Montreal Canadiens Not Done Adding

Kenzie Lalonde of TSN: Jeff Gorton on the #Habs desire to still add a top-six forward:

“We’re always open to adding, it’s pretty well documented that we went into the summer trying to improve our skill level, to try to add to our core, I think we were able to do some of that, but we’re always going to look to get better….we’ll see what could be out there, but more encouraged in the now and how camp is going to go.”

Marco D’Amico of RG Media: “One thing that was abundantly clear during Kent Hughes’ and Jeff Gorton’s pressers this morning:

They want to add and expect the market to pick up mid-season.

But, they also want the team to progress on its own in the meantime.”

Amy Johnson of HockeyHotstove: Kent Hughes (paraphrase): “Ultimately, we don’t feel like we’re done building our hockey team, but we’re in that phase where we’re constructing the hockey team. If we have to overpay to get a specific player that we think will be important to the future of our team, then we’ll do it.”

NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and the Chicago Blackhawks

NHLRumors.com Note: As documented throughout the summer, the Montreal Canadiens will continue to look to add to their roster. It could be a trade similar to the Alexandre Carrier one that happened in December. However, GM Kent Hughes knows his team is not complete, and good GMs always look to improve their roster.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.