NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Panthers, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Marc-Andre Fleury, and Jack Eichel

David Pegnotta on the Hello Hockey podcast on the Toronto Maple Leafs talking to teams about their bottom-six: "I believe they've started reaching out to some teams about their bottom six; so guys like Jarnkrok, Kampf, Robertson; their names are starting to pop up slowly again."

The Maple Leafs and Panthers interested in Evgeny Kuznetsov?

Daria Tuboltseva of RG Media: Evgeny Kuznetsov is still hoping to make an NHL return, with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers interested. The Panthers just lost center Aleksander Barkov for 7 to 9 months after knee surgery. According to a source:

“Evgeny wants to play in the NHL. Right now he’s waiting on Toronto’s decision, though Florida is also an option.”

Earlier this offseason there were 10 NHL teams that should some interest. There was a rumor that Kuznetsov was going to sign with Metallurg of the KHL, but that was shot down. The 33-year-old put 12 goals and 25 assists in 39 games last season with SKA.

Will anyone be able to lure Marc-Andre Fleury out of retirement?

Pierre LeBrun: “So I will just say this: I believe teams will try to convince Fleury out of retirement in January. I don’t know what he will say, but I am telling you teams will call, 100 percent.”

The Vegas Golden Knights aren’t willing to go to Jack Eichel‘s number just yet

Jason Pothier of SinBin.Vegas: Elliotte Friedman on the Oilers Now radio show said that Jack Eichel is likely looking for more than the Vegas Golden Knights are hoping it to be on a contract extension.

“Teams are trying to hold the line and players and agents are saying our percentage is going up. Everybody is waiting for someone to go first. I think Eichel right now is at a number the Golden Knights aren’t willing to go yet.”

and adds,

"Right now the Golden Knights and Eichel are trying to find that sweet spot. It's probably a little bit higher than the Knights would like it to be. We have a situation right now all around the league that players and teams are battling over this new reality."

Many are thinking the sides will still be able to reach an agreement before their season opener on October 8th.

