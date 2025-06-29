NHL Rumors: Marchand, McBain, Perry, Pietrangelo, Flyers, and the Lightning

The Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs are among the teams interested in Brad Marchand

Pierre LeBrun: If Brad Marchand doesn’t re-sign with the Florida Panthers, the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs are among the teams that are interested in speaking with him on July 1st. The Bruins are definitely open to the idea of bringing him back.

The Utah Mammoth and Jack McBain working on an extension

Craig Morgan: Sources are saying that the Utah Mammoth and pending RFA forward Jack McBain are working hard on getting a deal done.

There had been some rumors that McBain could be an offer sheet target for someone. Both the Mammoth and McBain’s camp are working to eliminate that scenario.

2025 NHL Draft Picks by Team

Corey Perry hopes to be back with the Edmonton Oilers but the path isn’t easy

Peirre LeBrun: Pending UFA forward Corey Perry hopes that he’s able to re-sign with the Edmonton Oilers. Given their salary cap situation, finding common ground hasn’t been easy.

The door remains open, but he could hit free agency on July 1st.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: The Oilers plan on changing their forward group up a bit, regardless if Corey Perry re-signs or not.

More on Alex Pietrangelo‘s future should be known soon

Danny Webster: Vegas Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon said that they hope to more about the status of defenseman Alex Pietrangelo in the coming days.

“Alex and I have had a number of discussions. There are some decisions that need to be made.”

The Philadelphia Flyers could be looking for depth

Anthony Mingioni: Believe that the Philadelphia Flyers’ priorities heading into free agency are adding some depth at three positions.

Somehow finding a competent goalie partner for Ersson.



Center depth to replace Poehling & not overload Cates’ load.

A mid-career veteran defenseman.

The Tampa Bay Lightning expect to be quiet

Eduardo A. Encina: Tampa Bay Lightning GM Julien BriseBois on free agency: “We’re always looking for ways to improve our team, but I look at the roster we have right now if we don’t do anything — and I do expect us to be quiet, so I want to manage our expectations — the NHL announced the year-end All-Stars and we had four of them.”

