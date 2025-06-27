NHL Rumors: Marco Rossi Plus Pittsburgh Penguins Draft Update

Minnesota Continues To Shop Marco Rossi And More

Michael Russo of The Athletic: The Minnesota Wild could not acquire J.J. Peterka from the Buffalo Sabres. Even while offering Marco Rossi, Buffalo took Utah’s best deal late on Wednesday night. It had to leave a few heads scratching in the Minnesota organization. Anyway, the Wild were not moving Brock Faber so that was that.

Now, Bill Guerin wants a significant haul for Rossi. Ideally, he does not want draft equity. Guerin wants NHL ready talent. With the draft almost here, could Rossi end up going the Martin Necas route? That would see Rossi sign a bridge and then ultimately be moved anyway. After the Frederick Gaudreau trade on Thursday to Seattle, anything could happen next. Minnesota could try to bring back Charlie Coyle or maybe Jean-Gabriel Pageau.

This still does not solve the Rossi dilemma. Bottom six centers to fill Gaudreau’s spot are plentiful, while players like Rossi are not. The Wild and Guerin figure to be plenty busy over the weekend and into next week.

NHL Rumors: Vegas and Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Ready To Strike At NHL Draft

Josh Yohe of The Athletic: Now, the Pittsburgh Penguins could move up with all the draft equity they possess in this year’s draft. With the 11th and 12th pick, again rumors continue to swirl that the Penguins will move into the Top 10 at some point come Friday night. While Kyle Dubas and Pittsburgh have improved their prospect pool, a pick this high is important and best player available is the likely target.

Yes, Pittsburgh does not have prospects that wow people. Kashawn Aitcheson is a nasty, bruising defenseman who could easily be in the 11-12 range. However, the X-factor remains Roger McQueen. Would the Penguins take a gamble on a player who had back issues last season?

Finally, there is Porter Martone. It is said that Pittsburgh really likes Martone, but that Nashville wants him with the fifth pick of the draft. Is there a trade to be made with someone higher, perhaps? Again, Dubas has six picks in the first 85 selections. The possibility is there.

Then there is free agency, as Pittsburgh has $22.9 million in cap space. Dubas may make a move or two, but nothing earth-shattering on July 1st. He believes there is little value anyway.

