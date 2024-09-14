NHL Rumors: Mark Giordano Talking to Teams About a PTO

TSN: Chris Johnston on SportsCentre with Jay Onrait on a defenseman who isn’t ready to hang them up yet and is talking to some teams about a PTO.

Onrait: “And then focusing on the blue line, C.J. Tyson Barrie signing a PTO with the Calgary Flames. Travis Dermott with the Edmonton Oilers.

Now there’s some talk that perhaps Mark Giordano might end up in Oilers training camp. What’s likely to happen on those fronts?

Johnston: “Well, it’s interesting. You know, Mark Giordano, the oldest skater in the league last season, certainly is not ready to hang them up at this point. He’s been skating in the Toronto area, keeping in shape with other pros based here near his hometown.

And so, you know, I think he’s looking to see what, what falls into place for him. I mean, these last few days have been PTO mania. Obviously, lots of players accepting these tryouts.

And you know, one thing I should mention too, because maybe the casual person home doesn’t realize that works, even if you go to a PTO if you know, in Tyson Barrie’s case, he’s in Calgary, if another team wants to sign him. I mean, there’s no commitment on his end. He can go sign an NHL contract anywhere.

So it’s, it’s not a lot of promise on either side, really. All it is is an opportunity to show yourself. Teams need these veteran players to hit certain minimum thresholds and when it comes the exhibition games.

But you know, certainly it sounds like Mark Giordano will take another kick at the can. You know, there was some discussions, maybe, does he come back to the Leafs? I know they talked to Edmonton. They talked to Calgary.

I’m not sure where he exactly he’ll end up but he wants to audition for a job, as do a lot of these other veterans, (Max) Pacioretty, van Riemsdyk, Barrie. Lots of players with pretty impressive. NHL resumes just trying to extend their careers a little bit longer.