NHL Rumors: Brock Boeser Will Let Contract Negotiations Play Out

Brock Boeser says he’ll let the contract negotiations play out as he enters the last year of his deal

NHL Network: Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser is coming back from a blood clot and says he has a lot to prove as he enters the final year of his contract.

Jamie Hersch: “We’ve got some news coming out of Vancouver, where Brock Boeser says he’s going to let contract negotiations with the Canucks play out as he enters the final year of his deal, “Coming off the blood clot. I think I got a lot to prove.”

And I’m sure you love hearing that, right? I mean, first of all, we’re just glad that Brock Boeser is going to be healthy enough to play. But now that he says he is, he is right, he does have a lot to prove if he wants the kind of max deal that he says he is.

Grimson: “Yeah, and I think too, this is a player that knows what he is capable of and recognizes what he could command in the marketplace, if he is able to prove to the entire league, not just the Vancouver Canucks necessarily, you know, depending on what happens. But just prove that he has worked his way through this blood clot issue. He has a clean bill of health, and he is back to being the kind of the Brock Boeser that we’ve all come to know and respect.

So I do love a player that really kind of puts himself in this position. I’d be, you know, if I’m a Vancouver Canucks fan, I’d be watching to see how young Brock performs in the coming year. There’s a lot riding on it.

And I’ll tell you athletes in similar situations, it’s just, it’s a different mindset that they adopt, and the physical commitment is just, it’s really unique with this kind of motivation. So I think the should bowed well for both club and player going forward.”