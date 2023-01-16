NHL Rumors: Boldy and the Wild, and Does Kuzmenko have move value than Horvat?

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

The Minnesota Wild and Matt Boldy talking contract extension

** Update: Matt Boldy signs a seven-year, $7 million contract extension

Kevin Weekes: Have been told that the Minnesota Wild and forward Matt Boldy are making some headway on a long-term contract extension. The situation is fluid.

Kevin Weekes: Have been told that a potential extension could be in the seven-year range.

Does Vancouver Canucks Andrei Kuzmenko have more trade value than Bo Horvat?

Sekeres and Price: Darren Dreger on which Vancouver Canucks pending unrestricted free agent forward, Andrei Kuzmenko or Bo Horvat, has more trade value.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Sekeres: “Is market bigger than Horvat’s market because the contract is so easy to fit? Like are there teams out there salivating for him because he’s nearly a point-per-game player on a contract that just walks right into your lineup with no subtractions?”

Dreger: “Well I can’t say it’s greater than Horvat but it’s got to be right there. You know, you bring in that piece and the negotiation with (Dan) Milstein doesn’t go the way that you want, I mean, chances are you aren’t making that trade until you’ve had the freedom, the flexibility to talk to Dan Milstein. To get a ballpark idea.

But the ballpark idea is out there because Pierre LeBrun has reported it. Right, it’s going to be a $6 million tag or more on a bridge term. So as a team that’s acquiring, do you have the stomach for that?

And if you’re a team that feels like you’ve got an opportunity here to win a Stanley Cup or contend for that Stanley Cup, those windows close pretty quickly.

So I think the interest would be right up there with Horvat, if not a little bit more just given the financial flexibility in this.”