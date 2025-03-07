NHL Rumors: Mikko Rantanen Heading to Dallas With an Extension in his Hand?

Mikko Rantanen on his way to Dallas?

Elliotte Friedman: Talks intensified last night for the Carolina Hurricanes to send Mikko Rantanen to the Dallas Stars.

Elliotte Friedman: Heard the Stars and Rantanen have the framework of a deal and we’ll see if they can finalize it.

Lia Assimakopoulos: “If this happens, this means Dallas really is all in this year. Doubt this happens without sacrificing something big for the future — either another first-round pick or a young player. There’s a window to win, and Jim Nill may think it’s right now.”

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The framework of a trade between the Stars and Hurricanes was reached and the Stars then had permission to start contract talks with Rantanen. The Stars went after Rantanen because of there believe that he would sign an extension. It’s obviously not done until it’s done.

A Mikko Rantanen conundrum for teams that might be interested

Andy Strickland: “First off few contending teams have assets equal to or better than Marty Necas that they are looking to part with. Can’t be many that do.

Trying to understand why a team would trade a valuable asset or two to Carolina, even if Rantanen was willing to do a sign and trade, when they could sign Rantanen in the summer with a year less commitment.

If they are truly willing to trade a quality asset off of their roster, why wouldn’t they just trade that asset in the summer for a defenseman or another player? Rantanen is a great player, but how much of a better team are you by trading a great player from your roster to acquire him?”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.