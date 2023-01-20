NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, and the Dallas Stars

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

Matt Dumba hasn’t been good of late but there remains interest

TSN: Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba hasn’t been good of late and coach Dean Evason made him a healthy scratch to hopefully get him playing the way he can. Dreger adds he’s not the first higher-paid player to be scratched and that there is still trade interest in him.

“We’ve seen it in Vancouver with Oliver Ekman-Larsson. We saw it in Philadelphia with John Tortorella and Kevin Hayes. So I don’t know if it’s trendsetting, but there’s more of a willingness to deliver that message. But there remains trade interest in Matt Dumba. He just has to get his game back on track.”

The Stars could be eyeing a middle-six forward

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: The Dallas Stars will be a team to keep an eye on as the trade deadline approaches.

Reported on the NHL Network at the start of the season that they showed some interest forward Patrick Kane if he’s interested in waiving his no-trade clause. The Stars will likely look at adding a middle-six forward. If it’s not Kane, other options include Max Domi, Bo Horvat and Tyler Bertuzzi.

GM Jim Nill said on The Hot Stove (Sirius XM NHL network radio) that the deadline will be interesting with so many teams tight together.

“Leaguewide, it’s going to be interesting to see where this all goes. I’ve never seen the league so tight. Then you add in the cap, you add in the assets to get players. Who’s selling, who’s not. We hear out there that there’s some pretty marquee players available. How are they going to move? It’s going to be an interesting dynamic.”

The Stars would likely have to add a sweetener to move goaltender Anton Khudobin, who is carrying a $2.208 million cap hit will in the AHL.