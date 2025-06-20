NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, Boston Bruins, and the New York Islanders

Connections between the Philadelphia Flyers, Boston Bruins, and the New York Islanders

Stefen Rosner of RG.org: Sources have said that the Philadelphia Flyers and Boston Bruins are two teams that have called the New York Islanders about pending RFA defenseman Alexander Romanov.

The Islanders and Romanov’s camp have held initial contract talks, and more are expected to after the draft. Romanov could be looking for something in the $5 to $6 million range. He’s arbitration-eligible. If the Islanders were to move him, they may be looking for a late first-round pick or an early second-round pick. The Islanders sent the 13th overall pick to the Montreal Canadiens in the 2022 draft for Romanov.

James Murphy reported that the Bruins have inquired about Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau. The Islanders and Bruins have talked about the Bruins’ seventh-overall pick.

A source said to keep an eye on Bruins RFA defenseman Mason Lohrei as he could be on the move.

If the Islanders decide to explore the market for RFA defenseman Noah Dobson, the Bruins would have an interest.

The Flyers could have an interest in trading pending RFA defenseman Cam York. The Flyers like Romanov’s style of play, and he’d be an upgrade over Egor Zamula and Nick Seeler. The Flyers hold the No. 6 pick in the draft.

If the Islanders were able to land the No. 6 or 7 pick somehow, Long Island native James Hagens could be available.

TSN: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney said back an Marco Sturm‘s press conference that they’d be open to moving first-round pick.

“We’ve been an aggressive organization, whether or not you want to point out fault in regard to trying to win and accomplish the ultimate goal, that’s what we’re here for,” Sweeney said on June 10. “So, we will use the draft capital to improve our hockey club this year and moving forward in every capacity possible. It might be making the selection, but it won’t mean that we aren’t having conversations that says, ‘How do we improve our hockey club today and moving forward?'”

