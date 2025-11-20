NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild – Mats Zuccarello, Trade Targets and Bait

Mats Zuccarello is undecided on his future

Michael Russo of The Athletic: 38-year-old Minnesota Wild forward Mats Zuccarello has shown no signs of slowing down. He’s in the last year of his contract and hasn’t decided yet if he plans on playing next season.

“I’ll take the season to see how I feel,” Zuccarello told The Athletic. “If I feel that I’m good enough to play at this level, I would like to play. If I feel like I’m not good enough, then I just don’t want to be a guy to take up a spot and is not good enough.”

Who should the Minnesota Wild be looking at, and who could they trade off their roster?

Michael Russo and Joe Smith of The Athletic: (mailbag) When asked which forwards the Minnesota Wild should be interested in, Russo says Buffalo Sabres Alex Tuch and Tage Thompson, if either are put up for grabs. Tuch would depend on whether he’d sign an extension, and if it’s lower than the reported $12 million asking price. St. Louis Blues Brayden Schenn would be another. They should avoid Calgary Flames Nazem Kadri.

Russo notes the Blues would likely want offense back in a Jordan Kyrou in any trade. Don’t think the Wild would want to give up a center – Marco Rossi – for a winger. The Wild talked to the New York Islanders about Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal, and were told no. Can’t see Horvat being available at this point.

NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils, and the Calgary Flames

Smith says that adding New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin wouldn’t put the Wild into a legit contender and may not be worth it given his age (34) and contract demands. Hard to see Steven Stamkos waiving his no-movement clause for the Wild, and the Nashville Predators retaining a good chunk of his $8 million cap hit.

Russo thinks the Wild would consider trading defensemen Jared Spurgeon or Jonas Brodin if the return they got back made sense. Spurgeon has a 10-team no-trade. Forward Ryan Hartman has a 15-team no-trade list, and do believe that GM Bill Guerin has been testing his trade value. Hard to see the Wild trading center Marco Rossi without getting a center back.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.