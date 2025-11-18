NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils, and the Calgary Flames

The New Jersey Devils could aim a little higher than adding a complementary piece

The Sheet with Jeff Marek: David Pagnotta on The Sheet talking about the New Jersey Devils, and if they could be looking to make a big swing.

“And I’ve mentioned this before, Utah, Carolina, Ottawa, the Habs to an extent. The Ducks to an extent. I think last week we talked about it.

I throw New Jersey in that mix, at least from the exploratory side of things. If there’s a big fish, I think they’re going to be in there in some capacity. This is a really good team, and I think the op, I think they feel rightfully so, probably, that the opportunity to pounce is now.

So, can you get a complimentary piece? Probably. Do you want to swing or aim a little higher? I don’t think that’s out of the realm of possibility at all.”

Would Mackenzie Weegar ever want to move on from the Calgary Flames?

The Sheet with Jeff Marek: David Pagnotta, wondering about Caglary Flames defenseman Mackenzie Weegar. If the Flames do move out defesneman Rasmus Andersson, and/or forwards Blake Coleman and Nazem Kadri.

“There are a lot of pieces that they have here that are going to be interesting. Like, for example, and this is just an example from my end, Mackenzie Weegar. Continuously, very underrated, very good talent. Full no-trade or no-move, one of the two.

No indication from my understanding that he would even consider it right now. But I’m curious, Anderson goes, maybe Coleman goes, maybe Kadri goes. Where does that then put his mind? Does he want to go through the next two, three years of that before they get competitive again, or would he consider his options?

And again, this is just an example, but I would imagine if that calibre player becomes available, you’re getting a pretty good return, pretty significant return for that kind of piece.”

