NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, New York Rangers, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Philadelphia Flyers

The Minnesota Wild hope to be active in free agency

Anthony Di Marco: The Minnesota Wild would like to be active in free agency. They’d like to find a top-six center but with the way the market is looking, they may have to go with a top-six winger. Will they go after Brock Boeser?

The New York Rangers may get outbid on Vladislav Gavrikov if he goes to free agency

Larry Brooks: If Vladislav Gavrikov gets to free agency, the New York Rangers will be interested but they won’t be alone. There is a good chance that the Rangers won’t be the highest bidders.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: (Ivan Provorov – seven years at $8.5 million per) Provorov’s contract won’t help the Rangers in their pursuit of Gavrikov. Believe they were hoping they might be able to get him for an $8 million cap hit or less. The market is set higher now.

NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and the Minnesota Wild

The Toronto Maple Leafs talking to Pontus Holmberg despite not qualifying

Darren Dreger: The Toronto Maple Leafs didn’t qualify forward Pontus Holmberg. He had arbitration rights and the Leafs thought the number could get too high.

The sides are having ongoing talks.

Potential Philadelphia Flyers free agent targets

Jackie Spiegel of the Philadelphia Inquirer: A look at 13 free agents the Philadelphia Flyers could have interest in when free agency opens.

UFAs

Maxim Shabanov – F

Jake Allen – G

Anton Forsberg – G

Pius Suter – C

Adam Gaudette – C

Nick Bjugstad – C

Curtis Lazar – C

Ryan Lindgren – D

Cody Ceci – D

Joe Veleno – C

Tanner Jeannot – LW

Nate Schmidt – D

RFAs

Bowen Byram – D – Could be prime for an offer sheet.

NHL Rumors: Red Wings, Rangers, Blues, Penguins, and Avalanche

Anthony Di Marco: The Flyers will be looking for a center. Pius Suter has been mentioned more than once, but it will come down to money.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.