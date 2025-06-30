NHL Rumors: Red Wings, Rangers, Blues, Penguins, and Avalanche

Are the Detroit Red Wings interested in Rangers defenseman K’Andre Miller?

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers defenseman K’Andre Miller’s availability is well known. Believe the Rangers would like an NHL player in the return package.

It sounds like the Detroit Red Wings are one of the teams that have spoken with the Rangers. It doesn’t sound like a deal with anyone is imminent.

Will the Rangers position with Miller disrupt their pursuit of Vladislav Gavrikov if he goes to free agency? Unless the Rangers move out other salary, hard to see Miller and Gavrikov on the Rangers blue line.

Believe that Miller will eventually get trade, but no idea when or where.

NHL Trade: The Maple Leafs, Golden Knights, Mitch Marner Sign-and-Trade Gets Done

Vince Z. Mercogliano: More Miller and Red Wings chatter today. Emily Kaplan has almost made the connections.

Nothing is imminent, but Red Wings have a need and the cap space for someone like Miller.

The Blues and Radek Faksa are still talking

Jeremy Rutherford: The St. Louis Blues are still talking to pending UFA center Radek Faksa.

Pittsburgh Penguins GM on Bryan Rust and free agency

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins GM Kyle Dubas on their approach to free agency:

“I would be surprised – unless they were RFAs or trades – that we would do long-range deals with players. But we’ve got a number of players in mind that I think we can give opportunity to.

They won’t be the one-year contracts. There will be maybe two or three where we could see if they can be a long-term part of what we’re trying to do here, and be a part of when the team is back in contention.”

Dan Kingerski: GM Dubas on the idea of trading forward Bryan Rust:

“We’ll continue to be open for business, but the price will be very high.”

NHL Rumors: Andersson Eyeing Vegas, Kings, and Canadiens

10 potential free agent targets for the Colorado Avalanche

Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now: The Colorado Avalanche don’t have a ton of cap space to work with, but they do have some options. 10 players to keep an eye on for Avs fans.

Ivan Provorov – D – Age: 28

Vladislav Gavrikov – D – Age: 29

Pius Suter – C – Age: 29

Victor Olofsson – LW – Age: 29

Brandon Tanev – LW – Age: 33

Anthony Beauvillier – C/W – Age: 28

Andrew Mangiapane – C/W – Age: 29

Joel Armia – RW – Age: 32

Brian Dumoulin – D – Age: 33

Justin Brazeau – LW – Age: 27

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.