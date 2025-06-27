NHL Rumors: Mitch Marner, Thatcher Demko, and Noah Dobson

The Washington Capitals could be the perfect landing spot for Mitch Marner

TSN: Craig Button wonders if the Washington Capitals could clear some salary cap space, they would be a perfect landing spot for pending UFA Mitch Marner. They only have $9.4 million in projected cap space with 20 players under contract to two RFAs in Alexander Alexeyev and Hendrix Lapierre.

The Vegas Golden Knights have the best odds to sign him, according to FanDuel, followed by the Anaheim Ducks, Chicago Blackhawks, and Los Angeles Kings. The Golden Knights would also need to move out salary.

Thatcher Demko talking contract extension with the Vancouver Canucks?

TSN: Darren Dreger after the Vancouver Canucks added Evander Kane, they’re still looking to make moves and althought goaltender Thatcher Demko has been in the trade rumor mill, he might be talking extension with the Canucks.

“They need a centre so they’re looking up the middle of the ice in Vancouver, and I’d also keep an eye on Thatcher Demko, star goaltender for the Vancouver Canucks.

There has been some trade speculation around him over the last number of months. I’m not buying any of that at this point. I know there are ongoing discussions with Demko’s representatives, and I would expect the two sides to get a multi-year contract completed sooner rather than later.”

The New York Islanders are talking to Noah Dobson about a contract extension as well as other teams about a potential trade

Pierre LeBrun: “There’s a real sense that a Dobson trade could happen by tonight given the possibility of a first-round pick from tonight being included in the trade. St. Louis, Montreal and Columbus among the teams with interest.”

TSN: Chris Johnston said the New York Islanders are talking to pending RFA defenseman Noah Dobson, as well as talking to teams about a potential trade.

“Look, it’s going to be a complicated deal. There’s a lot of teams interested in this player.

But who can pay the price? Who can get the kind of agreement for him? I can tell you that the Montreal Canadiens and St. Louis Blues are among those that have been involved to this point with Dobson.

But at this stage, it’s a little too soon to say exactly which direction it’s going to go or if anyone else jumps in there because they first have to make a trade with the Islanders and then, ultimately, get the player signed to complete a deal.”

