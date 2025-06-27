Toronto Maple Leafs Have a Massive Offseason Ahead

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: The Toronto Maple Leafs have some holes to fill this offseason given Mitch Marner and John Tavares are unrestricted free agents. Marner is most likely to leave via free agency, but Tavares and the Leafs continue to work on a new contract. Not to mention, Matthew Knies is a restricted free agent in need of a contract extension.

However, the Maple Leafs also need to replenish their prospect pool, which is also thin. And while they could add via the trade market, they do not have many picks available. As Fox mentions, the Leafs only have a 2nd round (via FLA), 3rd round (via COL), 5th round (via PIT), 5th round (own), 6th round (own), and 7th round (own).

GM Brad Treliving has faith in his staff to find the best available player in whatever round the Leafs are picking in. But as Fox writes, the Leafs could be leaning heavily on the defensive side of things. Not to mention, if they do take a swing on the trade market, it could be with Vegas for William Karlsson or Tomas Hertl.

NHL Rumors: The Toronto Maple Leafs are Considering a lot of Things

Could Jonathan Drouin Be Leaving Colorado

Kristen Shilton and Greg Wyshynski of ESPN: In the NHL Free Agency and Draft Buzz article, Wyshynski writes that forward Jonathan Drouin will be testing the free agent market.

According to their sources, it is “highly unlikely” Drouin is coming back as the Avalanche have only $2 million in cap space to work with. Given he just came off another one-year deal at $2.5 million, Drouin won’t take less. Plus, the Avalanche have other needs to fill.

What’s Taking So Long With John Tavares and the Maple Leafs

Kristen Shilton and Greg Wyshynski of ESPN: Shilton writes that with Mitch Marner testing the market, the Maple Leafs need to focus their attention on John Tavares. Strangely, this is taking longer than it should.

However, as Shilton writes, the comparable is the Matt Duchene deal in Dallas, which is four years at $4.5 million per season. The center market is thin this offseason, so this could come down to the last minute.

New York Islanders Trying To Trade Up To Get James Hagens

Kristen Shilton and Greg Wyshynski of ESPN: It is the worst-kept secret in the world, the New York Islanders want to trade up to get James Hagens. The Islanders hold the number one pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, and it is believed they will select Matthew Schaefer.

However, if the Islanders do try to trade up, it will cost them a player like Alexander Romanov or Noah Dobson. Both players need new contracts. Hagens wants to be there, but as one scout told NHLRumors.com, “Hagens has the most talent with the highest ceiling.”

