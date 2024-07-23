NHL Rumors: Mitch Marner Will Get A Raise But Will it Be in Toronto?

Mitch Marner Will Get A Raise on His Next Contract

Jamison Coyle and Mike Rupp on the NHL Network discussed the five burning questions remaining in the offseason—the first question concerns Mitch Marner and his future with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Could the Maple Leafs keep him, or would it be best for him to get a taste of something else?

Jamison Coyle: “Why is he the focal point of all those big names that they have up there? Making those big paychecks and big cap hits? Why is he the lightning rod? Why does he take the most heat?”

Mike Rupp: “Yeah, that’s a great question. That’s a great question.”

Coyle: “We did see that Tavares is money coming off the board next year, too?”

Rupp: “Yeah, Tavares coming off the board is certainly gonna help and that’s my point. They can I think afford him but at the same rate. If I’m Mitch Marner I’m not coming in for less. You know what I mean. Like Mitch Marner, when you’re talking about his value, his market value and some of the contracts, and this is where it gets in, you go back in time a little bit. When you look at the pay of some of these other players, and you look across the league because that’s what it is who your comps, that’s what it is National Hockey League.

Whether you’re a free agent, your agents are always come up to you. Here’s your comps as your target players. Mitch Marner is going to get a significant raise. He should. I don’t know if that would happen in Toronto. So does Mitch want to stay in Toronto without that or is it time now for him to get because he’s watched some other guys in this organization get paid?

That’s where it’s at for me, and I think that’s where the sticking point is for the fan base, right? And because no player is perfect, and I think a lot of times, whether it’s in the playoffs or different times this year, we saw some things with Mitch Marner. He seems to be that lightning rod.

I don’t know. I don’t know where this goes. He loves the Toronto Maple Leafs. Part of me feels like next year, next season, a year from now, might be good for him to get a new taste somewhere else, but at the end of the day, man, to win in Toronto and have that opportunity you’d be set for life as far as doing the unthinkable.”

Coyle: “We will see. He’s a Toronto Maple Leaf as of today.”