NHL Rumors: It’s Trending Towards Mitch Marner Being Back With the Toronto Maple Leafs

TSN: Mark Marsters when asked how he thinks the Mitch Marner situation will play out with the Toronto Maple Leafs this offseason.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Onrait: “Biggest offseason topic of discussion in Leafs Nation, the future of all-star winger Mitchell Marner. Do they trade them? Do they sign them long-term? Mark, I know I can count on you to tell us how this will play out over the next couple of months.”

Masters: “(laughing) Oh boy, I can’t tell you that Jay. I, and who knows, maybe the Leafs themselves don’t know. But yeah, that was the big question. You know, locker clean out day Mitch Marner says he loves it here. The players are like gods why, why would you want to be anywhere else if you’re him and he’d like to extend?

And then you know, management speaks a week later and they say everything’s on the table this offseason. There’s patterns that are persisting. We have to you know, really reconsider where we’re going.

And now here we are in early July and it kind of looks like it’s a running back kind of offseason for the Leafs yet again. So I don’t have an answer for you on Marner. Treliving on Canada Day, That no update on Marner, he’s preparing for next season. Craig Berube is excited to coach him.

So it looks like we’re trending towards Marner being back. And it’s interesting though, unlike like last season, offseason when Treliving was like it’s a priority. gotta, gotta extend Auston Matthews, gotta extend William Nylander. He hasn’t come out and said that. Like it’s our priority, we got to get this done. So, fascinating to see how it plays out from here, Jay.”

Onrait: “Yeah, maybe reading a little bit between the lines there on his messaging.”