NHL Rumors: Mitch Marner Won’t Talk About His Future, But No Reason To Think He’ll Re-sign

Mitch Marner said he’ll think about his future in the upcoming weeks, but is he talking past tense about Toronto

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Mitch Marner said again that they’re playoff loss is still too fresh to think about what jersey he could be wearing next season.

“Just sucks… I was hoping to be playing a hockey game tonight, and that’s not the outcome,” Marner said. “Haven’t thought of anything. Next coming weeks, I’ll sit down with my wife, and we’ll start talking and trying to figure out what the next steps are.”

Marner does sound like he’s speaking in the past tense when referring to Toronto.

“I always loved my time here. I’ve loved being here,” he said in reflection. “It’s been amazing. It’s been ups and downs, obviously.

“I mean, you feel the love and the passion of the city, and you’re forever grateful for that. And it’s one of the best cities to live in in the world. And I’ve been forever grateful to not just grow up here but wear this Maple Leaf and be a part of the history and this team.”

Chris Johnston of The Athletic: There is the sense that Mitch Marner wants a fresh start somewhere else. He wouldn’t discuss an extension in-season with the Toronto Maple Leafs, and there is no reason to believe that he’ll sign an extension with Maple Leafs before or on July 1st.

Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com: With Marner not wanting to negotiate in-season or waive his no-trade clause to the Carolina Hurricanes at the trade deadline, it appears he fully intends to test free agency. He’ll be the top free agent available and could command $13 million.

Marner’s eighth in scoring with 741 points since he entered the league back in 2016-17, and fifth in assists with 520.

