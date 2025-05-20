NHL Rumors: Mitch Marner, the Toronto Maple Leafs, and th Calgary Flames

The Toronto Maple Leafs have no control over the Mitch Marner situation

SDPN: Chris Johnston said the Toronto Maple Leafs have lost control of the Mitch Marner situation, and they could lose him for nothing.

“The Leafs have lost control of this situation as an organization, because Mitch Marner can be a free agent. It does appear to me like he’s just going to walk away in free agency, and so that’s obviously just a massive hole in your lineup.

Whatever you think of Mitch Marner, it’s hard to paint potentially losing a 102 scorer for nothing as a positive. I realize that comes with more cap space to spend elsewhere, but there aren’t very many Mitch Marner’s growing on trees.

In fact, there’s only one, and that’s why he’s going to chase this free agency, because he’s going to have some unique and lucrative opportunities out there for him. So yeah, this is bad.

Brad Marchand Continues To Deliver Against the Toronto Maple Leafs

Could the Calgary Flames target Mitch Marner?

Anthony Di Marco of Daily Faceoff: A source said that the Calgary Flames will be looking to add this offseason, and they could be eyeing a top UFA or trade target. If they can’t sign a top free agent, they’ll explore the trade market. If they’re unsuccessful at both, they could just bank the cap space and head into the next season.

They could have about $18 million in projected cap space after signing their free agents. They could have a forward and defense spot open, and potentially a backup goalie if Dan Vladar leaves.

If the Flames are wanting to spend big on an impact scorer, could they target Mitch Marner if he hits free agency? Purely speculation and not from any source. Marner would get at least $12 million after Mikko Rantanen‘s signing.

The Flames are looking to re-sign Connor Zary to a three-year deal around $3 million per. They might be looking for a longer-term deal for the soon-to-be 25-year-old defenseman Kevin Bahl. Morgan Frost‘s camp could be looking for a one-year deal but that would walk him to unrestricted free agency. The Flames might as for a two-year deal if they go to free agency.

NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs: Mitch Marner, John Tavares, and More Questions

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.