NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens and New York Rangers

Could the Montreal Canadiens Trade Carey Price’s Contract This Summer?

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period joined TSN Radio in Montreal to discuss the possibility of moving Carey Price’s contract to a team that needs cap space.

Host: “Oh yeah, I said it the other day. We might get another Stanley Cup Final of Edmonton of Florida again next year. To go to what you were just saying, Dave, (earlier he said the window for both teams is still wide open) I’m going to bring a Montreal twist to it, and maybe Gallo, or you can help me with the CBA and the way that this works, because you said (Bill) Zito is a guy that thinks outside the box.

Could something like an acquisition of Carey Price by Florida help the Panthers? Not like the Canadiens would want to help the Panthers here, but would something like that to right? LTIR, you got one year left on the deal. I’m just throwing that out there.”

Dave Pagnotta: “It’s possible. I wouldn’t be surprised if a few other teams poke around and see if they can make that happen. At that point, technically, you’re sitting at $29 million in space because of the 19 they have right now. I don’t get the sense that’s in Florida’s mentality right now anyway. That might be something that could occur as the season, you know, next season moves along.

I would look to, other teams like a Vegas or Dallas that are right up against it. They don’t have a ton of space. The Rangers might have been a potential option there before they moved out (Chris) Kreider, and they’re actively in talks with teams about Mika Zibanejad right now and his $8 million cap hit or $8.5 I don’t know if we’ll see that happen this summer, but it might be an option for some teams down the road as as the season gets going.”

NHLRumors.com Note: There is a chance the Canadiens will move Price’s contract. They have $6 million in space as they look to fill several needs, including a second-line center, a top-six winger, and a right-shot defenseman. The question is, which teams could use him? It may not be one of those teams that always use LTIR, but it could be someone else needing to get to the cap floor as they build toward the future. But the only way the Canadiens improve this offseason is move this contract.

Could the Montreal Canadiens Look at Mika Zibanejad to Fill the Center Position?

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period joined TSN Radio in Montreal to discuss the Canadiens’ second-line center position, the discussion surrounding Mika Zibanejad and whether he could fit in as a second-line center in Montreal.

Host: “Would Zibanejad be a fit here in Montreal?v

Pagnotta: “Well, there’s the jeff gordon connection, kind of he fits the 2c role if the Canadiens are looking to go in that direction, I think it would be that would be an interesting one, because obviously, the Canadiens aren’t going to want to pay for, I don’t think anybody, any team, that is trying to get Mika Zibanejad, I think they understand that the cost, the acquisition cost, is going to be relatively low, not super low.

He’s still productive, and I think he’s, there are some people that believe a change of scenery is going to do his game justice. But that would be, if it’s a buy-low scenario. I could see the Canadiens exploring that possibility, and then at that point, potentially just keeping Carey Price for their own purposes.”

