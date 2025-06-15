NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, and the New York Rangers

The Montreal Canadiens are linked to Nic Hague, and are looking for a top-six forward

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – The Panthers Set the Coppertone in Game 3 episode on the Montreal Canadiens

“Montreal and forwards. I know there’s a lot of talk about the Montreal D. I know Nic Hague has been linked to them, and I can see it absolutely. But I’ve heard a little bit about upgrading it forward too.

So Montreal is another team that I’ve heard with that specifically. And I think some of that focus could be on, you know, who do they envision playing with (Ivan) Demidov for a while? Is there somebody out there that they would look at and say, those are two people that could grow together a little bit? So that’s kind of what I’m looking forward for Montreal.

So who’s next for the New York Rangers?

SDPN: Chris Johnston on the New York Rangers after the Chris Kreider trade and the domino effect.

Julian McKenzie: “I wonder if there could be a domino effect to come. Could there be more changes? Could there be more looks at some of the mainstays on the Rangers?

Johnston: “It wasn’t so long ago that this team was in the top eight, call it in the league. You know what I mean, like a team that every year people were saying, if certain things go right, they maybe their Cup team, you know, playing multiple playoff rounds.

They did get pretty close as a core and obviously, now I don’t see how there isn’t going to be a bit more of a step back. You know, I don’t think they tend to rebuild fully, but there’s a big change at the top of the team.

And so when you look at what other dominoes are there, I mean, it’s hard not to then look to Mika Zibanejad, you know, who’s a player in a similar situation to Kreider, and that he has a no-movement clause. Mika doesn’t want to move on from the Rangers.

He’s got to be looking around, seeing to some degree, where things are headed, and wondering about his own future there. He didn’t have a great year last year either.

McKenzie: “If nothing else, for the Rangers, they’d be getting $6.5 mil off their books. That’s a team that all of a sudden has about 15 million in tap space entering July one.”

