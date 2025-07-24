NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, and Seven Potential Jason Robertson Destinations

Mike Matheson may not be in the Montreal Canadiens’ long-term plans, but he fits the lineup now

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson has a year left on his contract and it still an important piece to their blue line. Lane Hutson will need a new deal after next season, and it could exceed Noah Dobson’s $9.5 million. Ivan Demidov will need a huge deal in two years.

The Canadiens top four beyond next season will likely consist of Hutson and Kaiden Guhle on the left side and Dobson and David Reinbacher on the right. Right-handed Alexandre Carrier has two years left, and they have LHD of Jayden Struble (RFA) and Arber Xhakaj (one year away from RFA).

Potential trade destinations for Jason Robertson

Ryan Dixon of Sportsnet: A look at seven teams that could be potential trade destinations for Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson.

The 25-year-old Robertson carries a $7.75 million cap hit for one more season. He’ll be an RFA after next year and would be a UFA the following year. He doesn’t have any trade protection but does have some leverage if he were to indicate whether he’d sign an extension with a potential team acquiring him or not.

Los Angeles Kings – Hometown team, and they could be looking to add more scoring. Immediate business for the Kings is that they need to re-sign RFA Alex Laferriere, and Adrian Kempe is extension-eligible.

Carolina Hurricanes – Already signed Nikolaj Ehlers, but could use some more scoring. Could the Stars reacquire some of the picks they sent in the Mikko Rantanen deal?

Washington Capitals – Would need to move out some salary, and could be some scoring insurance depending on Alex Ovechkin’s future. Additional scoring for next year would be welcomed.

Columbus Blue Jackets – Would the Stars be interested in winger Dmitri Voronkov? The Blue Jackets made him available in Noah Dobson trade talks.

Detroit Red Wings – The Red Wings may need to go the trade route to add scoring, as they weren’t even able to talk to UFAs they would have been interested in.

Seattle Kraken – The Kraken could use some high-end scoring. Have the cap space and multiple first-round picks in the next two drafts.

Utah Mammoth – If the Stars are looking for a current NHLer in the return, maybe Nick Schmaltz at $5.85 million could fit into their top-six. The Mammoth have three 2026 second-round picks and prospects as well.

