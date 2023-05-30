NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, and the Edmonton Oilers

Things quiet between the Canadiens and Cole Caufield

The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro: Stu Cowen on talks between the Montreal Canadiens and pending RFA forward Cole Caufield.

Matthew Ohayn: “Darren Dreger said it, said it earlier today or earlier this week, whatever it was, I can’t really keep track of time. Which is just, there’s no news. There’s really no news to be reported.

I don’t know. Is this a good thing or is it a bad thing or are they just taking a break and saying, ‘hey, we’ll talk again in two weeks, go enjoy some summer vacation or whatnot.’ I mean, I don’t know.

How do you have a read on this situation?”

Cowen: “Well the two sides obviously have different ideas of what they want. Whether the Canadiens want to lock him up long-term and Caufield doesn’t want or the other way around. There’s definitely a divide between what both sides want.”

