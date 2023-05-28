NHL Rumors: New York Rangers – UFAs and backup goalie options

The Rangers don’t have a lot of cap space to re-sign their UFAs

Vincent Z. Mercogliano of Lohud: The New York Rangers will need to fill out about eight roster spots with just $12 million in projected salary cap space.

They have five UFAs and maybe they sign one, two or three at most.

Jaroslav Halak – The 38-year-old is 5 wins away from 300 and would like to keep playing. Ideally, he’s back next year if he’ll sign for less than the $1.5 million he made last year.

Patrick Kane – Unless he’s willing to sign a real cheap deal, he likely won’t be back.

Niko Mikkola – He’ll be looking for a raise from his $1.9 million, which is likely too much for the Rangers for someone playing on their third-pairing. There is a mutual interest but the Rangers may need to go cheaper.

Tyler Motte – The Rangers like him and he may be the most likely option to be re-signed.

Vladimir Tarasenko – He’ll be looking for a big deal and that will price him out of New York. Hard to see him signing for anything less that $5 million.

Backup goaltending options for the New York Rangers

Mollie Walker of the NY Post: The New York Rangers likely have a $1 million or less to spend on a backup goaltender. A look at some potential options to backup Igor Shesterkin.

Yaroslav Halak – He won’t get the $1.5 million he signed for last offseason. Can they get him to sign for less?

Louis Domingue – He had a 2.51 GAA, a .911 save percentage with a 22-12-8 record last year with the Rangers AHL affiliate in Hartford. They may need someone more reliable.

Brian Elliott – Had a 3.40 GAA and a .891 save percentage with the Tampa Bay Lightning last year. He might be willing to sign a one-year deal around $900,000.

Alex Nedeljkovic – He was a Calder Trophy finalist in 2021-22 and spent more time in the AHL this past season. The 27-year-old could look to re-establish himself on a one-year deal.

Thomas Greiss – He had a 3.64 GAA with a .896 save percentage with a 7-10 record with the Blues.

David Rittich – The Winnipeg Jets may hope to re-sign him. Posted a 2.67 GAA and a .901 save percentage list year.

Jonathan Quick – He may be looking for more money than the Rangers could fit in. He may not be able to deliver the consistency the Rangers hope for.